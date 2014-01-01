￼A Rescue Who Has Brought joy – This is Fraser, a two and a half year old rescue from SCARS. Owners Amy Timleck and Joel Ree got Fraser when he was about six months old, the same month they took possession of their home. They were previously living in a condo, which did not allow pets. Fraser brings the couple much joy, and they do not remember life without him. Joanne McNeal

Lounging Around – Three of Joanne’s four pets, all of who are rescues: cats Wally and Charlie, plus Izzy, a border collie/retriever. Joanne McNeal

Remembering the Dog Days of Summer – Dan Glugosh and Howie last year during one of the dog get-togethers at the McCauley rink. Joanne McNeal

Otto: A New Neighbourhood Destination – McCauley resident Ed Donszelmann opened Otto to much neighbourhood fanfare in mid-December. The restaurant/bar/meeting place nearby in Norwood at 11405 95 Street is a welcome addition providing simple and tasty food and drinks, with McCauley-made sausage on the menu. It’s affordable, family friendly, and very welcoming to all. Read a detailed review in March’s paper. Christine Chomiak

A Serene Winter Scene – Giovanni Caboto Park aglow in the heart of the winter. Leif Gregersen

New Church Street Signs – New signs now adorn Church Street. They were designed by BMC News’ own Vikki Wiercinski for McCauley Revitalization. Vikki Wiercinski

Human Rights Champion – The tenth annual Human Rights Awards presented by the John Humphrey Centre for Peace and Human Rights, took place on December 10. BMC News Editor Paula Kirman received a Human Rights Champion Award for being a “pioneering media artist and community organizer.” The award was a print by local artist Aaron Paquette. Doug Meggison