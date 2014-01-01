Lounging Around – Three of Joanne’s four pets, all of who are rescues: cats Wally and Charlie, plus Izzy, a border collie/retriever. Joanne McNeal

Human Rights Champion – The tenth annual Human Rights Awards presented by the John Humphrey Centre for Peace and Human Rights, took place on December 10. BMC News Editor Paula Kirman received a Human Rights Champion Award for being a “pioneering media artist and community organizer.” The award was a print by local artist Aaron Paquette. Doug Meggison

Remembering the Dog Days of Summer – Dan Glugosh and Howie last year during one of the dog get-togethers at the McCauley rink. Joanne McNeal

A Second Chance for Macy – Christopher Leclair fosters cats from the Second Chance Animal Rescue Society (SCARS), like Macy. Chris Leclair

New Church Street Signs – New signs now adorn Church Street. They were designed by BMC News’ own Vikki Wiercinski for McCauley Revitalization. Vikki Wiercinski

Otto: A New Neighbourhood Destination – McCauley resident Ed Donszelmann opened Otto to much neighbourhood fanfare in mid-December. The restaurant/bar/meeting place nearby in Norwood at 11405 95 Street is a welcome addition providing simple and tasty food and drinks, with McCauley-made sausage on the menu. It’s affordable, family friendly, and very welcoming to all. Read a detailed review in March’s paper. Christine Chomiak

A Serene Winter Scene – Giovanni Caboto Park aglow in the heart of the winter. Leif Gregersen