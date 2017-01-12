Standing for Standing Rock – McCauley resident and BMC News Volunteer Jesse Orjasaeter at the flash mob Round Dance in solidarity with Standing Rock at West Edmonton Mall on November 2. Paula E. Kirman

Love Trumps Hate – Writer and Boyle Street resident Candas Jane Dorsey speaks at the event “Love Over Fear, Love Over Hate: Standing for a Better World” held on November 11 at the Alberta Legislature. It was organized by sisters Jade and Diane Connors (right) to gather people in love and support of everyone facing violence, fear, and harassment in the wake of the presidential election in the United States. Paula E. Kirman

Life Is Beautiful – The mural on the side of the Belmont Building on 95 Street. Its creation was supported with a grant from McCauley Revitalization. Paula E. Kirman

