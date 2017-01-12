Getting Serious About Safety

By Phil O’Hara

A safety meeting in October highlighted concerns in McCauley and has led to action towards solutions.

  • The Politics of Hope Begin at Home

    By Janis Irwin

    Some suggestions on ways to build community and create a more hopeful world.

  • Opinion: Being Nice is a Canadian Virtue

    By Colleen Chapman

    A holiday reflection on being Canadian and getting along with our neighbours.

  • Passing with the Seasons

    By Taro Hashimoto

    Two recent deaths of residents at McCauley Apartments prompted this philosophical look at how we view passages.

  • Surviving Christmas

    By Sara Coumantarakis

    Christmas is a time where many people feel sad or depressed. Accepting those feelings and making them part of holiday observances can help us move forward.

  • Monday Night Kids

    A Christian program for elementary-aged children at The Rock on Monday evenings.

  • Courage to Speak

    By Kate Quinn

    Youths exploited by a middle-aged man were helped through the system by CEASE and other caring adults.

  • A Green Christmas

    By Reinhardt Heinrichs

    Trees are an important part of Christmas – and our lives.

  • Snow in the City

    Some tips to keep your sidewalks safe and clear.

  • Give a Little More Each Year

    By Leif Gregersen

    Giving is an important part of the holiday season, as we remember those less fortunate.

Neighbourhood Views

  • Standing for Standing Rock – McCauley resident and BMC News Volunteer Jesse Orjasaeter at the flash mob Round Dance in solidarity with Standing Rock at West Edmonton Mall on November 2. Paula E. Kirman

  • Love Trumps Hate – Writer and Boyle Street resident Candas Jane Dorsey speaks at the event “Love Over Fear, Love Over Hate: Standing for a Better World” held on November 11 at the Alberta Legislature. It was organized by sisters Jade and Diane Connors (right) to gather people in love and support of everyone facing violence, fear, and harassment in the wake of the presidential election in the United States. Paula E. Kirman

  • Life Is Beautiful – The mural on the side of the Belmont Building on 95 Street. Its creation was supported with a grant from McCauley Revitalization. Paula E. Kirman

